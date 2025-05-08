Three wanted males arrested in Aylesbury in just two days
Three wanted males have been arrested in Aylesbury this week, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.
This morning, the police force has revealed that three wanted individuals were cuffed in the town centre area.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police confirmed three males who were wanted after failing to appear in court were arrested over a 48-hour period.
They also confirmed that the individuals were taken to the first available court hearings after their arrests. They added: “We remain committed to keeping our community safe and ensuring those who evade justice are held accountable.”