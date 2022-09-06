Three stolen caravans seized by police near Aylesbury

Following a tip-off, officers from the Rural Crime Taskforce attended the site last night, Monday, where they identified the caravans and recovered them.

The other two caravans were from Newcastle-Under-Lyme and Dorset.

Officers also identified an uninsured vehicle leaving the site, which they stopped, and checks confirmed the driver was disqualified.

The stolen caravans found near Aylesbury

