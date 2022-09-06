Three stolen caravans seized by police near Aylesbury
A caravan taken from Tingewick was one of three stolen caravans recovered by Thames Valley Police from a site near Aylesbury.
By Reporter
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:17 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:18 pm
Following a tip-off, officers from the Rural Crime Taskforce attended the site last night, Monday, where they identified the caravans and recovered them.
The other two caravans were from Newcastle-Under-Lyme and Dorset.
Officers also identified an uninsured vehicle leaving the site, which they stopped, and checks confirmed the driver was disqualified.
Most Popular
-
1
Man arrested after woman is strangled and bitten in Aylesbury field
-
2
Dramatic pictures after woman and pets rescued from wrecked car
-
3
Aylesbury businesses were advised to close ahead of large funeral
-
4
Former Sir Henry Floyd pupil from Tring celebrates 'best day of his life' becoming Mr Gay England
-
5
Police 'very concerned' for missing Aylesbury boy last seen yesterday afternoon
Following a roadside interview, he has been reported to court for driving whilst disqualified and uninsured.