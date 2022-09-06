News you can trust since 1832
Three stolen caravans seized by police near Aylesbury

A caravan taken from Tingewick was one of three stolen caravans recovered by Thames Valley Police from a site near Aylesbury.

By Reporter
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:17 pm
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 1:18 pm

Following a tip-off, officers from the Rural Crime Taskforce attended the site last night, Monday, where they identified the caravans and recovered them.

The other two caravans were from Newcastle-Under-Lyme and Dorset.

Officers also identified an uninsured vehicle leaving the site, which they stopped, and checks confirmed the driver was disqualified.

The stolen caravans found near Aylesbury

Following a roadside interview, he has been reported to court for driving whilst disqualified and uninsured.