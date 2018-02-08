Three stabbed, including 16 year old boy last night in Pippin Road burglary

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an aggravated burglary in Berryfields, Aylesbury.

At around 11.15pm last night (6/2), three men entered a property in Pippin Road.

The house was occupied at the time by several people, including a 19-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman.

The offenders demanded money and then assaulted the three victims, causing significant injuries.

The offenders had a knife and possibly a firearm.

All three victims received stab wounds during the incident and two were taken to hospital. One of the victims required surgery. None of the injuries are life threatening.

The first offender is described as a black man, in his early twenties, with an average build and around 5ft 11ins. He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black coat with an orange inner material.

The second offender is described as a white man, around 5ft 11ins with an average build.

The third offender was a black man, around 5ft 6ins with a slim build. He was wearing a balaclava.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector James Mather said: "This is an extremely concerning incident but I want to reassure the public that we are conducting a thorough investigation to find the offenders.

"We need the help of the public and I would urge anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously, or with information in relation to this incident, to call us as a matter of urgency via our enquiry centre on 101.

"If anyone recognises any of the men from their description we would ask them to come forward."

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180039488', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.