Three people suffer 'serious' injuries in collision near Aylesbury

At around 8.37am yesterday, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a red Honda Jazz crashed into each other on the A418 between Rowsham and Aylesbury.

The driver of the Corsa, a woman in her 20s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains.

The driver of the Honda, a woman in her 40s, and the front seat passenger, a teenage girl, also sustained serious injuries.

Both were taken to hospital where they remain.

A witness said that several nearby motorists exited their vehicles to rip open the doors on the two cars and get the three people out.

With oil spilling onto the road, people were worried about a potential flash fire.

The witness paid tribute to a ‘big chap’ who had tools to help open up the cars, and two ‘young chaps’ who ‘didn’t hesitate to get stuck in’.

Investigating officer, PC Adam Stevens, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to please come forward.