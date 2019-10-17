Three people arrested in Aylesbury for 'conspiring to import firearms'

Detectives from the Met have made several arrests in a joint operation with Thames Valley Police and Norfolk Constabulary

The operation took place on Monday, 14 October as various locations in Aylesbury, Thetford and Newmarket

A dissembled firearm

As a result seven people have been arrested for firearms and drugs offences.

A vehicle was stopped by armed officers in Newmarket and six firearms, together with ammunition and suspected class A drugs, were recovered; two people were arrested.

Armed officers from Thames Valley Police carried out a search of premises in Aylesbury and three people were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to import firearms.

Armed officers from Norfolk Constabulary carried out a stop of a vehicle in Thetford and found £9,000 in cash and arrested the male occupant for conspiracy to import/supply firearms.

Another seized weapon

A subsequent search of a house in Aylesbury resulted in the discovery of a handgun and the arrest of a woman who was at the address.

In all seven guns and a significant amount of suspected class A drugs have been seized.

All those arrested remain in custody.