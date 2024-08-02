Three more females arrested in connection with Bucks stabbing after girl is hospitalised

By James Lowson
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 15:58 BST
Thames Valley Police has made three further arrests in connection to a stabbing in Buckinghamshire.

Three females have been arrested in connection with a stabbing on Amersham Road, A404, in High Wycombe.

Most Popular

At around 1.35am yesterday (1 August) a teenage girl was rushed to hospital with injuries, described by the police as life-threatening, following an attack.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yesterday, a Thames Valley Police force spokesperson said one girl had been arrested in connection with the incident, a 17-year-old girl from High Wycombe.

Three more arrests were confirmed by the policeplaceholder image
Three more arrests were confirmed by the police

This afternoon, the force confirmed two women, aged 18 and 19, and a 13-year-old girl, all from High Wycombe, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They all remain in police custody.

The teenager arrested yesterday is suspected of committing grievous bodily harm with intent, as well as attempted murder. Thames Valley Police has confirmed she remains under police supervision.

Also, the police force has confirmed the injured girl is now in a stable condition in hospital, where she is still receiving treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police is continuing to gather information in the area and says officers will remain at the scene of the crime today.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Philip Turner-Robson said: “Thank you to the community for your patience whilst we continue to carry out our investigation.

“We have now made four arrests and continue to investigate this as a priority.

“I would like to reiterate that we believe this was a targeted attack with no threat to the wider public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone with concerns can get in touch or speak to a uniformed officer in the area.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have more information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240366403.

“We are working tirelessly with our partners to tackle serious violence and will not tolerate it on our patch.”

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice