Three men named and charged in connection with alleged home burglary in Aylesbury

By James Lowson
Published 4th Jul 2025, 09:46 BST
Three people are accused of breaking into a property in the Aylesbury neighbourhoodplaceholder image
Three men are facing burglary charges in connection with an incident in Aylesbury where a home was broken into.

On 3 May in Broughton, a home was broken into while people were inside the house, it has been reported.

At around 9:15pm a home in Coal Mews was targeted by vandals. Witnesses say the offenders forced entry into the home and then threatened the people inside.

Thames Valley Police says the burglars were met with resistance, but still made off with some items before leaving. The police force also confirmed that the victims suffered minor injuries, but did not require hospital treatment.

In connection with the incident the following three men have been formally charged by the police:

Tom Loveridge, 43, of no fixed abode, was charged with one count of aggravated burglary on 14 May.

• Taffyn Betnay, aged 34, of Benouville Close, Oxford, was charged with one count of aggravated burglary on Thursday.

• Tony Cooke, aged 25, of Eastfields, Blewbury, Oxfordshire, was charged with one count of aggravated burglary on Monday.

All three men are being held in police custody ahead of a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 13 October.

