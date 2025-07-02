Three men charged over aggravated house burglary in Aylesbury which left occupants injured

The charges relate to an aggravated burglary at a property in Coal Mews at about 9.15pm on 3 May. The offenders forced entry and threatened the occupants. Photo: Google Maps

Three men, two from Oxfordshire, have been charged over an aggravated house burglary in Aylesbury which left the occupants injured.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, the three men have been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Broughton near Aylesbury.

Tom Loveridge, aged 43, of no fixed abode, was charged with one count of aggravated burglary on 14 May.

Taffyn Betnay, aged 34, of Benouville Close, Oxford, was charged with one count of aggravated burglary on Thursday (26/6).

Tony Cooke, aged 25, of Eastfields, Blewbury, Oxfordshire, was charged with one count of aggravated burglary on Monday (30/6).

The charges relate to an aggravated burglary at a property in Coal Mews at about 9.15pm on 3 May. The offenders forced entry and threatened the occupants. The offenders were challenged by the occupants, before making off with personal items. The occupants sustained minor injuries, but did not require hospital treatment.

All three defendants have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court in the week commencing 13 October.