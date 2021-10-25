Three men charged after 'substantial' cannabis factory discovered in Aylesbury

Three men have been charged after police discovered three 'substantial' cannabis factories including one in Aylesbury.

Officers carried out a number of warrants across Aylesbury, Cherwell and Newbury last Thursday in order to disrupt organised crime.

As a result three substantial cannabis factories were discovered. Work is ongoing to dismantle the factories and seize the drugs found inside.

Cannabis factory discovered. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Three men have been charged and one man has been released under investigation.

Mandrin Mjeshtri, 22, and Fjoralb Pisli, 26, both of no fixed abode, have each been charged with one count of production of cannabis.

They were both remanded to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ court last Friday (22/10).

Petref Resuli, 43, of no fixed abode, has been charged with cannabis production and abstracting electricity without authority. He too was remanded to Oxford Magistrates’ Court (22/10).

A 35-year-old man from Newbury was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in making of an offer to supply to another a controlled drug of Class B, namely cannabis and cultivating cannabis. He has been released under investigation.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Natalie Hall, said: “These warrants were carried out today as part of our ongoing commitment to disrupt criminal activity associated with organised crime and drugs.

“As a result, a substantial amount of cannabis has been found and four arrests were made.

“There will be a continued police presence at the warrant locations as officers carry out their investigation.

“I would also like to remind members of the public that if you have any information or suspicions about drug crime, please always make a report to Thames Valley Police online or by calling 101.