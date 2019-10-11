Three men charged after cocaine, heroin and cash is seized at Aylesbury house

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, three men have been charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Michael Curtis, aged 20, of Eastern Street, Aylesbury, Joshua Clarkson, aged 25, of Harvey Road, Aylesbury, and Dennis Barnes, aged 29, of Fruen Road, Feltham, were all charged on Wednesday (October 9).

Police

It relates to an incident the day before (Tuesday (October 8) when police officers completed a Section 32 search on a property in Eastern Street and a large amount of drugs along with cash was seized.

Curtis was bailed, with Clarkson and Barnes being remanded into custody to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 11 November.