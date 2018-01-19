Three men arrested in connection to Maids Moreton deaths released

The three men arrested over the deaths of two people in Maids Moreton earlier this week have now been released.

Two have been released on bail and one has been released under investigation.

Thames Valley Police gave the update late last night.

A 22- year old man from Milton Keynes who was arrested on suspicion of one count of conspiracy to defraud, one count conspiring to commit fraud by false representation and one count of suspicion of fraud by false representation has been released under investigation.

A 27-year-old man from Towcester, Northamptonshire who was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of suspicion of fraud by false representation, one count of conspiracy to defraud and two counts of burglary has been released on bail until 13 February.

A 31-year-old man from Redruth, Cornwall, who was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of suspicion of fraud by false representation, one count of conspiracy to defraud and one count of burglary has been released on bail until 13 February.

The three men were arrested on Tuesday (January 16).

Peter Farquhar died on 26 October 2015, aged 69, and Ann Moore-Martin died on 12 May 2017, aged 83.

The causes of death are yet to be determined.