Three girls attacked by woman who pulled their hair and poured booze over them in Aylesbury park

Three girls who were playing football in Aylesbury's Vale Park were attacked by a woman who pulled their hair and poured alcohol over them.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses in connection to this assault which took place at 8.45pm on Friday (July 2).

The three victims were 15-year-olds enjoying a kickabout in the park when they were approached. The person who approached them became verbally abusive and poured alcohol over the three victims and pulled one victim’s hair.

An assault was reported in Aylesbury on Friday July 2

A 19-year-old woman from Stone was arrested on suspicion of three counts of common assault and has since been released on conditional police bail.

Investigating officer, PC Charlie Vere-White, of the Incident & Crime Response Team based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who was in Vale Park at around 8.45pm on Friday evening and who witnessed this incident to please contact 101, quoting reference number 43210292729.