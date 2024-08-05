Three females charged in connection with 'life-threatening' stabbing in Bucks

Three females have been formally charged by the police in connection with a stabbing, which caused life-threatening injuries, in Buckinghamshire last week.

On Saturday (3 August), Thames Valley Police confirmed three individuals had been charged in connection with a stabbing in High Wycombe.

At around 1.35am on Thursday (1 August), a teenage girl was stabbed and found injured by the emergency services by Amersham Road, at the junction with the A404.

Thames Valley Police confirmed she was hospitalised and needed emergency medical treatment for life-threatening injuries.

She remains in hospital, but is in a stable condition, according to the latest police report.

Laiba Ashfaq, aged 18, of Cross Road, High Wycombe, and two girls, aged 17 and 13, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and who are both from High Wycombe, have each been charged with one count of Section 18 grievous bodily harm, one count of burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and one count of criminal damage.

A 19-year-old woman was also arrested as part of the police investigation, but the authorities confirmed she had been released on police bail until 25 October.

The investigation is ongoing and Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Dominique Muldoon said: “Our investigation into this incident continues and we would like to thank the public for your patience and cooperation while we conduct our enquiries.

“Anyone with information who is yet to speak to us should call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43240366403.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”