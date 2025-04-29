Three attempted murder arrests made in Aylesbury after man is hospitalised with stab wounds
Thames Valley Police, confirmed to Bucks Radio, that a man was hospitalised in connection with an alleged assault which took place on Oxford Road at around 6.40pm.
Thames Valley Police announced in a statement, sent to the Aylesbury-based broadcaster here, that three men were arrested in connection with the incident.
Two 18-year-old men and a 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the police force confirmed yesterday, adding that they remained in custody at the time.
Thames Valley Police also revealed that the victim was a man in his 20s, and he suffered non-life-threatening stab wounds to the head. He received treatment at hospital, but has since been discharged from the medical facility.
A spokesperson for the police force added: “Anybody who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile phone footage that may assist with the investigation is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43250207057.”