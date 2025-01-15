Three arrests made in Aylesbury as police obtain warrants investigating alleged money laundering

Three men were arrested yesterday

Thames Valley Police has confirmed three individuals were arrested as part of a wider operation investigating suspected money laundering.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that three men were arrested yesterday (14 January).

Their arrests were linked to a number of searches of properties carried out by officers in the area relating to suspected class A drug dealing and money laundering. Warrants were obtained by the police force to conduct the surprise searches.

All three men were arrested on conspiracy to supply class A drugs and were remanded in police custody.

Thames Valley Police revealed that the raids of addresses took place in the early hours of yesterday morning.