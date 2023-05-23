Three arrests made after woman dies in two-vehicle M40 collision in Bucks

A woman in her 20s died after being involved in a collision on the M40 in Buckinghamshire.

Three people have been arrested in connection to the crash which happened near Beaconsfield yesterday (22 May).

A blue Volkswagen Golf and a white Ford Transit tipper collided between junctions 2 and 3 northbound just after noon.

Police attended the incident yesterday

A woman in her twenties died at the scene as a result of injuries suffered because of the crash.

A 35-year-old man, a 32-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, all from Carshalton in Surrey, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and are currently in police custody.

Sergeant Ed Crofts of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Tragically, as a result of this collision, a woman has died.

“Her next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the person who has died.

“I am appealing to anybody that witnessed this collision, or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision, or the moments leading up to it, to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

