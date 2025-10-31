Thousands vehicle thefts reported in Thames Valley as police boss launches prevention campaign

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber has launched a campaign addressing vehicle crime

Thousands of vehicle-related thefts have been reported in the Thames Valley area, new data has revealed.

Statistics released by the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office show that vehicle thefts and thefts from cars have decreased, but remains an area of concern.

Data released by PCC Matthew Barber covers the previous 12 months from August and shows that 3,496 vehicle thefts and 6,666 thefts from vehicles were reported during that period.

In light of these statistics the commissioner has launched a campaign to tackle vehicle thefts. It has been revealed that the commissioner has met with business owners to raise awareness around the steps people can take to make it harder for thieves to target their cars.

Commissioner Barber said: “This dedicated crime prevention campaign, in support of ongoing policing activity, aims to inform residents about how to keep vehicles and tools safe from criminals.

“Vehicle crime is currently down in the Thames Valley compared to last year. However, I want this trend to continue which is why it remains a priority in my Police and Crime Plan. Vehicle crime has a significant impact on victims and on feelings of safety in our communities which undermines public confidence.

"The campaign will consist of a clear car advice posters and literature with more detailed advice and guidance, which will be distributed through our partners and stakeholders. In addition we will host a number of tool marking events providing tradespeople an opportunity to speak to industry experts and have their tools protectively marked, improving the chances of them being returned in the event that they are stolen.

“Of course, crime prevention forms only one part of tacking vehicle crime and over the coming months I will be publishing a Vehicle Crime Strategy detailing a coordinated approach and policing response.”

Further data released by the commissioner’s office shows that Thames Valley has seen an overall downward trend in the levels of recorded vehicle crime. In particular, the number of ‘theft from’ vehicle incidents have fallen with over 100 fewer incidents reported.

Posters will be placed in car theft hotspots to raise awareness for the campaign, these areas will include park and ride drop off points, hotel car parks, and shopping centre car parks. More details can be found online.