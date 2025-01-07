Thousands of pounds worth of equipment stolen during overnight Tring home break-ins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Expensive tools were stolen from homes in Tring last month, police have confirmed this evening (7 January).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, Hertfordshire Constabulary has released an image in connection with two burglaries that took place in the town on 17 December.

Between 4.15am and 5.30am tools were taken from a property in Grange Road after a break-in, Hertfordshire Constabulary has estimated that items had an overall valuation of around £3,500 and is asking witnesses to get in touch using the following crime reference number: 41/107327/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between around 5am and 5.30am that same evening, another property was breached on Icknield Way. Once again, tools were taken, the police force has valued these items at around £1,000 and is asking witnesses to get in touch using the following crime reference number: 41/4726/24.

Police officers want to speak to this man

At this stage of the investigation, Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed detectives are treating the two incidents as linked.

Three males have been identified as potential suspects, one wearing a dark leather jacket and beanie hat, the other two were wearing all dark clothing.

PC Sarah Scanlon, who is investigating, said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and I am appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch. I would also like to hear from anyone who thinks they may have seen the stolen items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also releasing an image of someone that we would like to talk to as we believe they may have been in the area at the time and may have vital information for our investigations.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time, please get in touch. Additionally, if you have a doorbell cam fitted, please check it as you may have recorded some crucial footage to assist our investigation. You can email me at [email protected] with any information.

“This is also a timely reminder for residents to take a look at the crime prevention advice on our website at herts.police.uk/crimeprevention. There are lots of useful tips to help protect your home from burglars.”

Information can also be reported to the police force online, or via a web chat, or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting the relevant crime reference number.

Witnesses can also provide information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers online and by calling 0800 555 111.