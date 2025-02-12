Thieves raid Co-op in Winslow High Street triggering police investigation
At 1am this morning (12 February), the Co-op on Winslow High Street was burgled.
Since the break-in, witnesses say the store has been boarded up and Thames Valley Police has confirmed it is investigating the incident.
A perimeter was set up outside the store by police officers, stopping shoppers from visiting entering the building this morning. It is believed that the front door was smashed by offenders to gain entry.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Thames Valley Police was called to a business burglary in Winslow High Street at around 1am today (12/2).
Offenders broke into a Co-Operative store and stole items. An investigation has been launched.
“If anyone witnessed this incident, has CCTV footage or any information, please call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting 43250071110.”