These are the laws for flying England flags during the World Cup

The World Cup is just days away and that means only one thing - flags will be flying everywhere.

The England national side are leaving for Russia today and a patriotic fever is set to sweep the country, until the Three Lions are knocked out anyways.

Are you planning on showing your patriotic side during the World Cup? Picture: Steve Parsons / PA

From the outside of your local pub to the cars driving past on your commute to work the St George Cross is likely to feel ever present for the next couple of weeks.

But if you are planning on getting into the World Cup spirit and flying your own England flag either at home or on your car, there are a few laws to be aware of.

For anyone wishing to display their patriotic pride on their vehicle there are several things to consider. First of all making sure that it does not obstruct your vision.

Common sense, and the Highway Code, dictate that your windscreen and windows must be kept clean and free from obstructions - so don’t go drapping your St George Cross over your rear windscreen, for example.

The laws about flying flags were made more liberal in October 2012

Also according to the Flag Institute, a car flag should be placed on a staff fitted to the front-right wing, in the centre of front edge of the bonnet, or in the centre of the front edge of the roof.

What does the law say about flying flags?

The most recent flag controls, which are considered more liberal than in the past, were introduced in October 2012 by the Government and they requiring that all flags are subject to some standard conditions.

They must be maintained in a condition that does not impair the overall visual appearance of the site, be kept in a safe condition, have the permission of the owner of the site on which they are displayed and not obscure, or hinder the interpretation of official road, rail, waterway or aircraft signs, or otherwise make hazardous the use of these types of transporst.

England's World Cup campaign kicks off on Monday

Also they should be removed carefully where so required by the planning authority.

There are three categories of flags - ones that do not need constent, flags which do not

need consent provided they comply with further restrictions and flags which require consent.

Flags that do not need consent

You don't need consent to fly the English flag

1. Any country’s national flag, civil ensign or civil air ensign;

2. The flag of the Commonwealth, the European Union, the United Nations or any

other international organisation of which the United Kingdom is a member;

3. A flag of any island, county, district, borough, burgh, parish, city, town or village

within the United Kingdom;

4. The flag of the Black Country, East Anglia, Wessex, any Part of Lincolnshire,

any Riding of Yorkshire or any historic county within the United Kingdom;

5. The flag of Saint David;

6. The flag of Saint Patrick;

7. The flag of any administrative area within any country outside the United

Kingdom;

8. Any flag of Her Majesty’s forces;

9. The Armed Forces Day flag.

However the flags must not display any advertisements or subject matter additional to the design of the flag.

Flags that do not consent provided they comply with certain restrictions

Under the law a number of categories of flags may be flown without consent subject to certain restrictions regarding the size of the flag, the size of characters on the flag, and the number and location of the flags.

These are:

1. House flag - flag is allowed to display the name, emblem, device or trademark of

the company (or person) occupying the building, or can refer to a specific event of

limited duration that is taking place in the building from which the flag is flown

2. Any sports club (but cannot include sponsorship logos)

3. The horizontal striped rainbow flag, such as the “Pride” Flag

4. Specified award schemes - Eco-Schools, Queens Awards for Enterprise and Investors in People

The restrictions on these flags, which would result in them needing consent, are related to where the flagpole is located on your home or the building you want to fly it from.

If you have a vertical flagpole on the roof - you are only permitted to have one flag, but there are no restrictions on its size.

While if you have a flagpole projecting from anywhere else on the building - again you are only allowed one flag, it must not exceed two square metres in size.

Also if you have a flagpole in the grounds of the building, you are allowed to fly up to two flags but the flagpole may not exceed 4.6 metres above ground level.