These are all the streets where violence and sexual offences occurred in Aylesbury Vale in 2019 - revealed by police

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 21 violence and sexual offences reports in Aylesbury Vale. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Walton Street There were three reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Walton Street. Google other Buy a Photo

2. A4156 There were two reports of violence and sexual offences on or near the A4156, close to Buckingham Street. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Castle Street There were two reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Castle Street. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Hilda Wharf There were two reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Hilda Wharf. Google other Buy a Photo

View more