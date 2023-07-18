Thames Valley Police urges residents to only call 999 in an emergency anticipating busy summer

Thames Valley Police has re-appealed for the public’s help correctly using the 999-number ahead of the summer break.

The police is expecting the volume of calls it receives to rise as schools break-up for the summer next week.

In a new appeal Thames Valley Police is urging people to only dial 999 in an emergency.

Thames Valley Police receives more emergency calls during the summer period

Between 1 April and 30 June 2023 Thames Valley Police received on average 1,200 calls to 999 a day.

Whilst the police force covering Milton Keynes and wider Bucks states a majority of the calls received are genuine emergencies, in some instances people find themselves in a situation and don’t know who to call, so just call 999.

Thames Valley Police also encounter deliberate time-wasters. A force spokesman said: “Having to deal with these sorts of calls can seriously impact our ability to speak to people who genuinely need help where a crime is happening right now or a life is in danger. If you're unsure of how and when to contact the police, you can find out more on our website.”

Between October 2022 and February 2023, an android update was issued which added a new SOS emergency function for mobile phones to call 999 through the power button being pressed five times or more.

Data provided by the police force shows that in June 2023 calls were made in error to 999, which represented a 20 per cent increase.

Superintendent Matt Bullivant of Thames Valley Police's Contact Management said: “Every summer we see a rise in the number of calls we receive and this year is no different. This is due to longer days, more people being out and about enjoying the weather and increased tourism. Our call handlers are here to help when you need it most, dealing with hundreds of calls each day from across the Thames Valley.

“Help us keep 999 lines clear for your emergencies. Only call 999 if there is a danger to life, a crime is happening at that time, or has just happened, you have immediate concerns for safety or you see something suspicious that needs immediate attention.

“In all other situations there are other ways to contact us either online, via 101 or report at one of our stations.

"If you do dial 999 by mistake, please don’t hang up – just let us know it was an accident and that you don’t need assistance, we will need to make checks that you are genuinely ok– it will save valuable time for the call handler, who can then answer a genuine emergency call. Please be respectful of staff if they direct you to an alternative method of contacting us. They will need to close the call quickly so they can reach genuine emergencies.

"Silent calls are never ignored. Each one of these calls requires a call back to ensure that the phone user is ok.