Thames Valley Police ‘treats the public with fairness and respect’ - report finds

In the report issued today (Thursday, April 28),Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has graded the force across nine areas.

A grade of ‘Good’ has been awarded for two areas - engaging with and treating the public with fairness and respect, and managing offenders and suspects.

The report also highlights an improvement to the time it takes to answer emergency and non-emergency calls.

A report rates Thames Valley Police as Good for treating the public with fairness and respect

Other improvements are an innovative approach to reducing reoffending and changing behaviour with the Violence Reduction Unit (VRU), work to recruit and retain more officers from ethnically diverse backgrounds, an ethical and inclusive work culture and a positive approach to working with partner agencies.

An additional grading has been included this year of ‘Adequate’, which means t he expected standards are being met.

Thames Valley Police has received this grade in relation to preventing and investigating crime, protecting vulnerable people and developing a positive workplace.

No areas in the inspection report were graded as ‘Inadequate’, but areas for improvement have been identified with regards to responding to the public, organisational management and value for money.

Deputy Chief Constable Jason Hogg said: “We thank HMICFRS for its feedback, which it’s important to consider in context with two key factors - a change to the grading system and the unprecedented policing landscape in which we have been operating throughout the pandemic.

“At the time of this inspection, Thames Valley Police had been operating during the pandemic for over a year, going on to respond to nearly 65,000 Covid-related incidents in an 18-month period.

“Despite all of these challenges, no areas of Thames Valley Police were considered ‘Inadequate,’ and I am immensely proud of our officers and staff for their tireless work in protecting the public, which has kept our communities safe during these extraordinary times.

“However, to continue to deliver an effective and efficient policing service, we must strive to continually improve in all areas across the force.