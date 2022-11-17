Thames Valley Police told to improve counter-corruption and vetting processes

An independent report has identified a number of areas in which Thames Valley Police needs to improve its operations.

The report conducted by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) also found that sufficient progress has not been made in areas of concern identified in the last assessment.

Among the areas where the body has called for the police force to improve in the report released today (17 November), is the vetting system used within the organisation, and addressing potential abuses of the police officer position.

Improvement is needed in the way the force operates, according to a new independent report

Needs improvement is the second lowest grade given, after inadequate.

The report flagged a flaw in Thames Valley Police’s IT vetting system.

It does not link with the human resources system which tracks people leaving or moving within the organisation, this process has to be done manually.

Inspectors found that workforce numbers varied between the two systems.

So its Force Vetting Unit may be unaware of movement within the police force.

This is a risk for the force, HMICFRS says.

Data seen by inspectors in May 2021, showed that over 300 vetting cases needed renewing, but while Thames Valley Police claims the number is now barely over 100, no evidence was supplied to prove this.

Another concern raised was the quality of the vetting carried out by the police.

The report states: “During our last inspection, the force had not vetted a large number of officers to the minimum level required. This was raised as a cause of concern. Since then the force had undertaken a programme of work in two phases.

"Phase one focused on reducing the numbers of officers without vetting, which at the time of our inspection had been completed. Phase two focused on cases requiring vetting renewal. The final report on both phases of the work was due in September 2022.

“We were concerned that on publication of this work, the force would have assurance as a snapshot in time. It was unclear how the force proposed to maintain an adequate grip of its vetting workload beyond this point.”

Samples seen by the HMICFRS were up to scratch, but inspectors found that the Force Vetting Unit did not comply with several areas of the Authorised Professional Practice (APP).

One aspect that was not up to standards was the work done to conduct inquiries on family members and associates.

This is a conscious decision based on time management, inspectors say.

While the police force has a system to deal with potential disproportionality, the report found that there was no evidence this issue was analysed.

The report states: “For example, the force doesn’t analyse the proportion of rejections for applicants with a particular protected characteristic compared to a control group without that protected characteristic. As a result, the force has no means of understanding the reasons for any disproportionality and therefore no action is being taken to address it.”

In conclusion on vetting the report found that Thames Valley Police had not made sufficient progress to improve its system, to the standards demanded in a national report in 2019.

Thames Valley Police’s IT monitoring systems were classed as effective in the report.

But inspectors found that the process by which information about counter corruption risks and threats were assessed was not “of the required standard”.

Inspectors said they saw little evidence of in-depth analysis on information and emerging threats.

The force does have a clear strategy for crime prevention, intelligence and enforcement.

But the report found that many of the 60 corruption cases which were inspected by the independent body, were not categorised in line with national guidelines.

No cases were closed prematurely by police covering Thames Valley, but inspectors discovered that some cases which should have been sent to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, were not.

The report found the force reats sexual misconduct cases seriously and works with several organisations to make sure victims are supported in these cases.