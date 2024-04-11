Thames Valley Police seize over 3,500 uninsured vehicles in just one year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Valley Police has released new data showing 3,564 vehicles were seized during a crackdown on uninsured driving.

The police force has revealed that 3,564 vehicles being driven by people without insurance were seized in 2023, an increase from 3,137 the year before.

Out of the 3,564 vehicles stopped by the police, 586 vehicles were linked to another operation.

From the 586 vehicles identified as vehicles of interest, Thames Valley Police has revealed the following additional offences:

-25 arrested for criminal offences

-90 arrested for impaired driving

-23 arrested for driving whilst disqualified

-354 other offences of no licence, no MOT or other construction and use offences

Head of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, Superintendent Colin Hudson, said: "In many cases, vehicles being deliberately driven without insurance are an indicator of other offences. For example, our roads policing teams will routinely stop vehicles for having no insurance and further uncover the driver has no licence, or the car is stolen, or there is evidence of crime, often serious in nature.

"The fantastic work our officers are doing in identifying and removing these vehicles from our roads will make them a safer place for all motorists and help keep communities safe by disrupting criminals using the roads."

All police forces submit monthly vehicle seizure statistics to the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB), the UK body responsible for reducing levels of uninsured driving.

Simon French, Law Enforcement Liaison Officer at MIB, said: “We work closely with the police throughout the year, including our colleagues across Thames Valley, to get dangerous uninsured vehicles off the road.

“Tackling uninsured driving isn’t just about getting people to pay premiums – data shows us that those who deliberately drive uninsured cause more frequent and, often, more catastrophic collisions too, so it’s about making roads safer and fairer for everyone. Our message is simple: drive with adequate insurance, or you will be caught.”

