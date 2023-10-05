Thames Valley Police responds to viral video in which officer is accused of littering

The force has referred the matter to an independent scrutiny group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police has addressed a viral video shared on TikTok where an officer is accused of littering.

Yesterday (4 October), a video was widely shared on social media where a Witney-based officer was confronted by a furious member of the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man with a camera phone recorded his exchange with two police officers, accusing one of dropping a crust outside of a property.

It is believed that the incident, which ended with the officer picking up the crust before being driven away by his colleague, took place in West Oxfordshire.

In the video the officer does not deny dropping a piece of bread and picks up the item at the end of his exchange with the home-owner.

Thames Valley Police released a statement today, saying: “We are aware of a video being widely shared on social media involving one of our officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The video has been reviewed internally and we have spoken to the officer involved.

Thames Valley Police

“We have also been to discuss the encounter and the officer’s actions with the individual who recorded the video.

"We strive to learn from our encounters with the public so the officer involved has been given a chance to reflect on their actions and learn from them.

"We will also be asking our independent scrutiny group, which is made up of members of the public, if they have any further recommendations for us.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over 2.3 million people have viewed the video on TikTok which begins with a man asking the officer: “Have you got an excuse why you pull up outside my house and throw rubbish out your car?”

Initially the officer denies throwing rubbish outside, the man’s home before stating: “That’s actually just a sandwich crust.”

A tense exchange follows in which the recorder refuses to stop filming until the crust is picked up. The officer, alongside his colleague, initially declines to do so, asking the man to refrain from shouting and swearing.