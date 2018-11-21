Thames Valley Police release shocking police assault figures

210 Thames Valley police officers were assaulted in the past three months.

In a post on Thames Valley Police's facebook site this morning, they said:

"In the past 3 months in Thames Valley:

210 officers were assaulted.

85 were spat at.

74 were threatened with a weapon.

"Officers go to work every day to do a job. A job a lot would find hard to do.

"Not only do they lock up villains, but they see things on a regular basis that most would never see in their lifetime, they have abuse hurled at them and they run towards those situations most would run away from."

Figures from the National Audit Office showed earlier this month that there had been a fall in Central Government funding to Thames Valley Police of more than £80 million since the 2010-2011 financial year.