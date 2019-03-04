Thames Valley Police record one of the highest levels of car crime across the country

Thames Valley Police (TVP) reported 17,285 incidents of vehicle crime in 2018, ranking 5th out of 42 different police forces across England and Wales.

The latest figures represent a 14% increase from the previous year (where there were 15,117 vehicle crimes) and are the equivalent of 47 incidences each day.

The Police define a vehicle crime as “theft from or of a vehicle, or interference with a vehicle”.

The Metropolitan Police had the highest number of vehicle crimes in 2018, recording an astonishing 113,014 (a 9% rise on 2017).

Across all of England and Wales 450,509 vehicle crimes were reported, an average of 1,234 offences each day.

The report was compiled by Click4Reg.co.uk using data from data.police.uk.