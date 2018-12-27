Thames Valley Police officer, aged just 24-years-old killed in road traffic accident

Off duty police officer PC Daniel Clayton-Drabble, aged just 24 years old died in a car accident.

Following a road traffic collision on Boxing day in Northamptonshire, Thames Valley Police has confirmed the tragic death of one of their officers.

PC Daniel Clayton-Drabble, aged 24, was off-duty and died at the scene of single-vehicle road traffic incident on an unclassified road between the A5 and Whittlebury near Towcester in Northamptonshire at around 7.40am.

No other parties were involved in the collision.

Thames Valley Federation Chairman Craig O’Leary said: “It is hard to express the loss that Thames Valley Police feels following the death of PC Daniel Clayton-Drabble.

“Daniel was a popular and well-liked officer who will be much missed.

“Our thoughts - and those of the entire Police Family - are with PC Clayton-Drabble’s family, friends and close colleagues, and we will pull together to continue to support them.”

PC Clayton-Drabble was based at Milton Keynes police station.

His next of kin has been informed.

The investigation into the collision is being carried out by Northamptonshire Police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gilbert Houalla, Force Gold Commander, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Daniel’s family and colleagues who are being supported at this time.

“We would ask that the family is given privacy at this time.”