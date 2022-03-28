Thames Valley Police launch CCTV appeal in connection to over 30 burglary and theft offences

The man pictured may have vital information on residential burglaries and motor vehicle thefts conducted in nearby Cherwell, West Oxfordshire and South Oxfordshire.

Officers believe a group of offenders committed conspiracy to commit burglary, and were involved in multiple illegal incidents between and 21 August last year.

Police officers want to speak to this man

It is not just the Thames Valley Police who are investigating these crimes, Wiltshire, West Midlands and West Mercia residents also saw linked burglaries conducted in their neighbourhoods.

Police officers are requesting that if the man pictured in the CCTV appeal looks at all familiar to you that you get in touch with them directly so they can progress their investigation.

Also if you are the man pictured, officers would ask that you hand yourself in for questioning as soon as you can.

Detective Constable Jamie Lawes, based at Abingdon police station, said: “We are releasing the image of this man as we believe he may have information that could assist us with our investigation.

“If it is you pictured, or you recognise the man in the image, please get in touch.

“You can report information by calling 101 or visiting our website, quoting reference number 43210382986.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”