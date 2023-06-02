Thames Valley Police hails 'inspirational' volunteers after 26 years of support

Thames Valley Police has hailed the role volunteers and cadets play in supporting the community.

To mark National Volunteers Week, which runs from 1-7 June, police officials have hailed their volunteer groups.

The police force has Police Support Volunteers (PSVs) - Special Constables (Volunteer Police Officers) and Cadets.

PCC Matthew Barber

Members of all three groups give up their own time to provide support to full-time officers.

The first PSVs joined Thames Valley Police in 1997. Twenty-six years on, special constables and volunteers continue to work with neighbourhood and response teams, roads policing, the dog unit, the protecting vulnerable people unit and other departments.

Chief Superintendent Emma Garside, local policing and force lead for citizens in policing, said: “Our volunteers play a vital role in helping us deliver and improve the service we provide to our communities across the Thames Valley.

“This week provides a great opportunity to highlight our Special Constables, Police Support Volunteers and Cadets for their commitment to the force.”

Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley, added: “National Volunteers Week provides us with an opportunity to recognise the important function role of volunteers play in policing across Thames Valley.

“I am truly inspired by the tireless work of our Police Support Volunteers, who give up their own time to support and protect their communities.”

Thames Valley Police says it will promote the work of its volunteers during this week of recognition. These showcases can be found on the force’s Facebook page, Twitter page, and Linkedin channel.

The force is encouraging members of the public to thank your local volunteers on social media using #volunteersweek.

Also, Thames Valley Police is looking to add additional volunteers to its operations.

Thames Valley Police states its volunteers feel valued, gaining confidence and self-esteem through making a difference in their local community.

You can develop new skills and enhance your skills, experience and CV, the police force adds.

Volunteers’ Week is supported and celebrated by small grassroots organisations as well as larger, household-name charities.