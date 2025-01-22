Thames Valley Police had lowest rate of drug seizures in England and Wales

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police officers in Thames Valley had the worst rate of drug seizures in England and Wales last year, new figures show.

It comes as authorities across England and Wales seized over 119 tonnes of illegal drugs, with a street value of at least £3 billion, in the year to March 2024.

This includes 625 individual drug seizures in Thames Valley, a 2% decrease on the previous 12 months, and a 90% decrease on the same period a decade ago.

This was the lowest rate of the 43 police forces in England and Wales.

Seized drugs on display. Photo from Gareth Chaney/PA Images

After the City of London, which technically had the highest rate due to its relatively small population, Cleveland Police had the next highest seizure rate, with 7,053 seizures per million people.

Across England and Wales, combined action from police and Border Force resulted in a total of 217,644 drug seizures, a 13% increase compared to 2023.

Border Force made the highest number of illegal drug seizures since records began, with 40,639 separate finds – 57% more than last year.

There were also record amounts of cocaine (28 tonnes) and herbal cannabis (85 tonnes) seized last year.

However, the amount of heroin recovered fell by 54% to 441kg, the lowest quantity since 1989.

Lee Fernandes, lead therapist at drug treatment experts The UKAT Group, welcomed the news, but warned demand was switching from traditional Class A drugs to other substances.

"The UK is projecting a stronger demand for cheaper substances – ones that aren't yet deemed as a Class A substance," he added.

"The younger generation of drug users aren't using Class A drugs like heroin and crystal meth; they're getting into drugs via cannabis and cannabis vapes, and then moving onto Ketamine, Xylazine – or 'Tranq' – and even synthetic drugs like pink cocaine.

"This shift in demand from the 'typical' drug you'd find on the street to drugs that are now more difficult to classify and regulate will undoubtedly cause a problem for our police forces in the coming years."

In the year to March, officers in Thames Valley seized less than a kilogram of powdered cocaine, less than a kilogram of heroin and 36kg of herbal cannabis.

Minister for migration and citizenship Seema Malhotra said the Government was determined "to protect the public from illegal drugs which pose a threat to people’s lives".

She added: "These statistics send a clear message to organised criminal gangs that they will be caught and face the full force of the law if they try to smuggle drugs into our country."