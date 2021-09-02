Thames Valley Police Commissioner reveals £7.7m plan to combat anti-social behaviour

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Matthew Barber has revealed his plans to commit £7.72million to combating anti-social behaviour.

Announced today (2 September), the PCC has announced plans to empower Community Safety Partnerships (CSPs) in attempts to keep neighbourhoods safe.

These partnerships consist not only of the police, but local government, fire and rescue services, Clinical Commissioning Groups and probation providers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber

The commissioner says a new formula has been devised to best serve each group within the Thames Valley.

Funding has been split up between: Bracknell Forest, Bucks, Milton Keynes, Oxfordshire, Reading, Slough, West Berkshire, Windsor and Maidenhead, and Wokingham.

This is a three-year plan, set to be presented to the Thames Valley Police and Crime Panel later this month.

If approved Commissioner Barber's plans would be implemented across the policing area between April 2022 and March 2025.

The PCC said: “The work that my team does in partnership with councils and the police is invaluable. I am delighted to be able to demonstrate a long term commitment to support local projects that seek to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour through prevention and proactive work within communities.

“This funding is in addition to the work commissioned and carried out directly by my office to support Thames Valley Police and other agencies to tackle crime and make our communities safer.”

A spokesperson for the Commissioner advised the thinking is that if three years of funding is earmarked for local authorities it would allow councils to organise longer term projects.

Two concepts which reflect the Commissioner's attitude are Street Associations and Local anti-social behaviour task forces.

Commissioner Barber wants residents groups to be trained and supported to spot signs and understand how scams are sold to people.

Reports have shown a rise in both internet-related scams and fraudulent robberies in the area exploiting vulnerable people.

Local anti-social behaviour task forces can help the Commissioner believes, when it comes to disorder which doesn't fall under the remit of a housing authority or a council.