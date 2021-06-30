Thames Valley Police Commissioner reveals 'pivotal' new four-year vision for the region

Thames Valley Police Commissioner Matthew Barber, revealed his Police and Criminal Justice plan outlining his 'pivotal' vision for the force.

The newly-elected Commissioner released his plans today (June 30), for the Thames Valley region which covers: Buckinghamshire, Milton Keynes, Oxfordshire and Berkshire.

Mr Barber says that he plans to hold Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police to account, whilst implementing strategic priorities for the force over the next four years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Today is a pivotal day in terms of setting out how I’m going to support and enhance policing across the Thames Valley over the coming years. My Police & Criminal Justice Plan explains the five key priorities that I intend to focus on which are strong local policing, fighting serious organised crime, fighting cybercrime and fraud, improving the criminal justice system, and tackling illegal encampments.

“I have not met a single police officer who does not understand the need for the police to be scrutinised and held to high standards. In return, they expect strong leadership, both from their senior officers and the PCC, as well as a clear vision. Officers put themselves in harm’s way every day, in order to keep the public safe and uphold the law. They deserve the respect of politicians and the public for their work.

“My vision for policing, encompassed in this plan, is for a clear focus on the priorities that matter the most to the public.

“The Plan has victims at its heart. Bringing criminals to justice is vital, but preventing people from becoming victims of crime in the first place is even more important, both through proactive crime prevention and through reducing reoffending.”

Thames Valley Police Commissioner Matthew Barber

“I am excited about delivering this plan, working with stakeholders from across our region, and look forward to getting out and meeting members of the public to discuss my priorities for the next four years.”