Thames Valley Police Commissioner criticised for 'concerning' shoplifting suggestion

A councillor has criticised the Thames Valley Police boss after he urged the public to do more to stop shoplifting, warning it could put people at risk.

Councillor Stephen Newton, said comments by PCC Matthew Barber could encourage untrained members of the public to intervene in dangerous situations.

Mr Barber, the Conservative police and crime commissioner for Thames Valley, told a June meeting of the police and crime panel that tackling thieves was not just a job for police.

He criticised onlookers for filming crimes rather than acting and urged shopkeepers to stop offenders themselves.

He said: “If you’ve got someone in your store now stealing from you, call 999. Also, ideally, try and stop them leaving, don’t just stand there and watch, which a lot of people do, which frustrates me.”

Mr Barber added he was not asking people to ‘rugby tackle’ shoplifters but argued that everyone should take responsibility in their communities.

But Cllr Newton, of Wokingham Borough Council, said the remarks risked encouraging people to put themselves in harm’s way. He raised particular concerns about the prevalence of knives.

He said during the panel meeting at Buckinghamshire Council: “I am just a bit concerned that we are asking members of the public, shopkeepers, and retail staff to potentially put themselves at risk.

“The prevalence of knives in the community now is much higher than it used to be – getting a knife for your efforts is another thing.

“Are you really asking members of the public and shop staff to put themselves at risk? It seems to me they are not trained in the way a police officer is to deal with this sort of thing.”

Mr Barber later clarified he did not expect people to put themselves in undue danger, but said there may be occasions where intervention, even verbal, was appropriate.

He said shoplifting was not the ‘victimless crime’ many believed it to be. He said: “I fear we are, more and more, moving to a society where people put their heads down and say, ‘That’s ok,’.

“My plea, at the very least, [is this]: if you are a member of the public, call for help. Because actually, if you see someone stealing and you call 999, there is a half-decent chance the police might attend.

“I don’t expect people to put themselves in harm’s way. There is a risk to anything in life, and we all have an individual appetite for risk. But we do all have the power to use reasonable force in law to prevent a crime.”