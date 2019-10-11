Thames Valley Police close down Aylesbury address after drug dealing and anti social behaviour

Thames Valley Police have secured a three month partial closure order on a property on Shakespeare Way.

The police say the closure was made as they had received reports about anti social behaviour and drug dealing was taking place from people at the property.

The closure order was made after the recent arrest and remand of a 'County Line' Drug dealer by officers from the Aylesbury problem solving and Operation 'Stronghold' teams.

Thames Valley Police said: "The terms of the order mean that anyone other than specified persons cannot enter the property.

"Anyone not specifically named on the order who enters the house will commit a criminal offence and they will be arrested."

County Lines is the name given to drug dealing where organised criminal groups (OCGs) use phone lines to move and supply drugs, usually from cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

They exploit vulnerable people, including children and those with mental health or addiction issues, by recruiting them to distribute the drugs, often referred to as ‘drug running’.

OCGs often use high levels of violence and intimidation to protect the ‘county line’ and control them.

One of these forms of control exploits vulnerable people by using their home as a base for dealing drugs, a process known as cuckooing.

Investigating Officer PC Kingham said: “This order sends a very clear message that we will not tolerate behaviour which impacts on the quality of life of others”.

“I advise members of the public experiencing similar issues to report instances of anti-social behaviour by calling 101.”