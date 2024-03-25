Thames Valley Police among forces with lowest disclosure rate on background checks on violent partners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Valley Police is one of the forces with the lowest disclosure rates when it comes to providing background checks on potentially violent partners.

A study conducted by The Observer found that Thames Valley Police had refused to release information about partners over 81 per cent of the time.

Since 2014, under Clare’s Law, a policy named after Clare Wood, who at 36, was murdered in 2009 by her ex-boyfriend George Appleton – people have a right to ask police whether a partner or ex-partner has a history of abusive behaviour.

Public bodies can also use the law to protect people from potential risk. This law also extends to close friends, neighbours, and family members.

The Observer found that out of 43 police forces in England and Wales, for which the data was made available, three: Thames Valley, Merseyside and Durham police were sent warnings from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary.

Thames Valley Police says its disclosure rate has increased significantly in the past 12 months and that guidance is being provided to staff to ensure this continues.

Labour politician Tim Starkey, who is also a a barrister said: “This continued inaction will cost lives. Vulnerable women and girls are not getting the information they need in order to assess the risks they face.

“In my work I see the consequences of these failures. We need much more focus on protecting women and girls from violence - on the streets or in their homes. I work with police all the time and know officers are dedicated to providing as good a service as possible. Labour will improve their training and resourcing to ensure they can and will improve.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We recognise the importance of Clare’s Law in allowing individuals to make informed decisions around relationships.

“We are aware of the need to continually seek to improve in this area, having previously been below the national average in terms of disclosure rates.