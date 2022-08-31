Thames Valley Chief Constable announces retirement after serving in force for over 35 years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John, who has been Chief Constable since 2018, said: “At the end of March 2023, my term as Chief Constable concludes, and after four years in the post, over 13 years within the force and more than 35 years in the policing, I have decided it is the right time for me to retire.

“Making this announcement now allows plenty of time for a smooth transition to the new Chief Constable in the spring. I remain fully committed to leading the force over the next seven months.

“It has been an honour serving the communities of the Thames Valley, and I am immensely proud of the officers, staff and volunteers who work around the clock, every single day, to keep our communities safe.”

Police Chief Constable John Campbell. Image: Thames Valley Police.

The Police and Crime Commissioner will announce the recruitment process tomorrow (September 1), with a new Chief Constable in post for April 1, 2023.

Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley, said: “Today Chief Constable, John Campbell announced that he will be retiring when his contract ends on the 31st March 2023.

“John will have served the public as a police officer for over 35 years, 13 of those as a Chief Officer within Thames Valley Police and four years as Chief Constable.

“I thank him for his contribution to the police service, especially his leadership of the force and his focus on delivering on mine and my predecessors police and crime plan.

“I have very much enjoyed working with John and am proud of what he has achieved for the force and I will be sorry to see him leave.

“John will continue to lead the force over the next seven months and ensure the force continues to work tirelessly to protect our communities across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.