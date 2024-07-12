Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A paedophile from Thame has been sent to jail after his criminal activity was exposed in a police sting.

Jamie Standen, 34, of Roundhead Drive, was sentenced to six years in prison at Oxford Crown Court yesterday (11 July).

At the same court on 29 May he previously admitted to six counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child; two counts of attempting to cause/incite a girl under 13 to engage in penetrative sexual activity; and two counts of possession of indecent photographs of children.

Thames Valley Police uncovered his wrongdoing via a covert police operation. He was charged by the force in relation to incidents between October 2021 and November 2022.

He was talking to several children he believed to be 12-13 years old on the internet. Standen also sent sexually explicit photographs to one child and encouraged others to engage in sexual penetrative acts.

However, Standen was in fact communicating with undercover police officers. Police staff also discovered he had a hidden folder on his mobile phone that contained indecent images of children.

Standen was arrested on the 31 January 2022 and was charged by postal requisition on 25 May 2024.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Chloe Thompson, of Abingdon CID, said: “I am pleased that Standen pleaded guilty to the offences and that he has been sentenced to jail.

“Standen has never shown any remorse for his offending and even posted letters to himself, implicating the involvement of a third party in an attempt to frustrate the police investigation.

“He continued to deny the allegations following his arrest, all the way until the first day of trial, where, faced with overwhelming evidence, he entered guilty pleas.

“Our fight against online child sexual abuse will never stop; I hope this conviction highlights not only our commitment to tackling these crimes but also to protect all children and tracking down anyone who seeks to harm them.”

A further hearing will take place at the same court on 26 July in relation to a sexual harm prevention order.