Thame car stolen after home break-in during broad daylight

A vehicle was stolen in broad daylight following a home break-in, reported in Thame on Saturday (August 7).

Between 3.50pm and 7.15pm a property on Queens Road, Thame was broken into.

The offenders have gained access to the property by forcing open the front door and smashing a window.

They trawled through the house before settling on taking a set of car keys and stealing the car parked on the driveway.

A silver Audi S5 cabriolet was stolen.

Thames Valley Police officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or spotted suspicious activity in the area.

The police advise you can make a report online or call 101 quoting reference number 43210353269.