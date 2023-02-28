Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was attacked with a suspected knife in Tring last night.

At around 8.30pm yesterday (February 27), a man was assaulted with what was believed to be a knife and sustained injuries to his arm while in Dolphin Square. Police say the suspects made off on foot in the direction of Frogmore Street.

Following fast enquiries, officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary arrested an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of GBH. They remain in police custody at this time.

Did you see anything?

Detective Sergeant Paul Burton reassured the community that “this was an isolated incident which we are taking very seriously”.

He explained: "Our enquiries are continuing at this stage, therefore, we are appealing for any witnesses to please come forward. Anyone with information can contact me directly at [email protected].”

