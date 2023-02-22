Teenagers threatened with knife and robbed of their shopping at Bicester Village
A man has been charged
By Reporter
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
A man has been charged, after two teenagers were threatened with a knife and had their shopping stolen at Bicester Village.
Reece Gordon, aged 27, of Sefton Avenue, Harrow, was charged with two counts of robbery last night (Tuesday, February 21).
Advertisement
Advertisement
The charge relates to an incident in Pingle Drive on Thursday, February 16, when a teenage boy and girl were threatened with a knife and robbed of their Bicester Village shopping.
Gordon is due to appear before Oxford Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).