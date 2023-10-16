News you can trust since 1832
Teenager suffers broken nose and has bag and Apple watch stolen in Aylesbury gang mugging

Police say a large group of males attacked the teenager
By James Lowson
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:01 BST
A teenage man was mugged in Aylesbury, he suffered a broken nose and had items stolen from him during the ordeal.

On Thursday (12 October) at around 2pm, an adult in his teens, was confronted by a group of males whilst walking through Vale Park.

He was threatened, then pulled to the ground and assaulted, during which a ring, a blue Apple watch and his bag were stolen.

Thames Valley Police states the offenders are described as a large group of males, aged around 18 and 22 years old.

During the assault the victim suffered a suspected broken nose and swollen elbow.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Annabel Wilmot, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed either incident to get in touch.

"Also anyone who may have been driving in the area and has a dash-cam, please check the recordings and contact us if it has picked up anything that could assist the investigation.

“Anybody with any information is urged to call us on 101 or contact us via our website, quoting reference number 43230459430.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”