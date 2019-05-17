Teenager punched, kicked and stamped in attack outside Aylesbury bus station

A 19-year-old sustained broken teeth after he was punched, kicked and stamped during an attack outside Aylesbury bus station on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3.30pm on May 13 while the victim was walking out of the bus station on Friarage Passage.

Library image of Aylesbury Bus Station

He was talking on his phone when he was approached by two boys.

One of the men tried to take the victim’s phone and then punched him in the face.

The men continued to punch the victim causing him to fall to the ground before they kicked and stamped on him.

A member of the public shouted and the two men then ran away.

The victim had one tooth knocked out and had two others broken during the attack.

He also sustained a swollen bruised eye, a footprint on his back and reddening to his neck and head.

The first offender is described as an Asian boy of average build with short black straight hair.

He is 17 to 18 years old and is approximately 5ft 10ins tall and was wearing a green jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The second offender is described as a white boy of average build with messy blonde hair.

He is 17 to 18 years old and is approximately 5ft 10ins tall and was wearing a black jacket and dark grey tracksuit bottoms.

Investigating officer PC Claire Davis said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or may have any CCTV or dash cam footage that we could review.

“If you have any information, please get in touch using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190143301.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”