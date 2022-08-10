Teenager named and charged on suspicion of dealing heroin set to appear in Aylesbury court

Jermaine Stewart, 19, of Devonshire Close, Chesterfield, is due to appear in Aylesbury Crown Court, facing one charge of intent to supply a controlled class A drug.
He was arrested in High Wycombe, in connection to an incident which took place in Hamilton Road on Sunday (7 August).
Stewart remains in police custody, he is due in court on 12 September.