Teenager named and charged on suspicion of dealing heroin set to appear in Aylesbury court

A teenage man has been named and charged by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of dealing heroin.

By James Lowson
Wednesday, 10th August 2022, 2:22 pm

Jermaine Stewart, 19, of Devonshire Close, Chesterfield, is due to appear in Aylesbury Crown Court, facing one charge of intent to supply a controlled class A drug.

He was arrested in High Wycombe, in connection to an incident which took place in Hamilton Road on Sunday (7 August).

He will be appearing at Aylesbury Crown Court in September

Stewart remains in police custody, he is due in court on 12 September.