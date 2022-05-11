Teenager hospitalised after broad daylight stabbing on busy Aylesbury street

South Central Ambulance paramedics were first on the scene and informed Thames Valley Police officers that a teenager had been badly injured after suffering stab wounds.

The man, who is in his late teens, was rushed to John Radcliffe Hospital where he is still receiving treatment.

The scene after yesterday's stabbing

Thames Valley Police state the victim is in a stable condition, in the authorities’ latest update last night.

Witness reports state that the incident occurred at roughly 6:20pm by Magical Cuts on New Street.

Police are on the hunt for four perpetrators, all of them male and Thames Valley Police believes they arrived at the scene – and got away – via taxi.

Thames Valley Police states that a scene watch is ongoing in the area

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Glister, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This was a serious assault on a young man in broad daylight in a busy area.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation and there are a number of lines of enquiry ongoing.

“We are conducting house to house enquiries and there is an increased police presence in the area while this investigation continues.

“I fully appreciate the concern incidents such as this will have in the local community, but I would like to reassure people that we are conducting a robust and thorough investigation.

“If anybody has any concerns, please do not hesitate to speak to any of our officers at the scene or in the area.

“I would like to appeal to anyone with any information about the incident to please come forward.

“Given the circumstances, I believe there will be numerous witnesses before, during and afterwards so please get in touch if you haven’t already.

“Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I’d also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220202328.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.