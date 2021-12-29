Teenager hospitalised after being hit by Mercedes while using zebra crossing in Aylesbury

A girl was hospitalised after being hit by a Mercedes while using a zebra crossing in Aylesbury on Christmas Eve.

At around 4.36pm she was hit by a motorist in a Mercedes E250 who was travelling along Oakfield Road.

The girl in her teens collided with the oncoming vehicle, while she was using the zebra crossing outside Oakfield Surgery.

Police accident

Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning (December 29), that the girl remains in hospital receiving treatment for 'serious injuries'.

Investigating officer, PC Lewis Harratt based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this collision, if you have dash-cam and were in or around the area at the time, please take a look and share anything significant with us.

“If you did witnesses the collision, if you have any footage or information then please contact Thames Valley Police via our website or call 101, quoting reference number 43210578992.”