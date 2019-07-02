Teenager has bike and money stolen from area between Aylesbury estates

A 15-year-old had his bike and some money stolen during a robbery in Aylesbury.

The theft happened at around 9pm on Saturday June 22 when the victim, a 15-year-old boy, was riding his bike in the green area between Buckingham Park and the Watermead estates when he was approached by two boys on bicycles.

Initially the two boys blocked the victim’s path but he was eventually able to cycle past.

The two boys followed the victim and then one of them asked him to empty his pockets.

The victim got off his bike and ran towards the main road - the A413.

As he was running he slipped over and one of the boys forced open his clenched fist, taking his bank card and a £10 note before the thieves fled, taking the boy's bike in the process.

The stolen bike is described as a black Apollo Gradient bicycle with two pink stripes on the saddle.

A 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both from Aylesbury, have been interviewed voluntarily about this offence.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Bruce Wilson said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information about where the stolen bike is now.

“This was a very upsetting incident for the victim and I am keen to hear from anyone who can help with this investigation.

“You can get in touch using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190189081.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."