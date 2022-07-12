Oliver Riley, 18, uploaded a number of videos online that Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) has described as of a ‘neo-Nazi racist nature’.

Riley of The Meadows, Watlington, pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court yesterday (11 July).

He was arrested on 12 October last year in Gloucestershire, but he wasn’t charged by terrorism police until 7 June.

He pleaded guilty to three charges yesterday

He is now released on bail before he will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 19 August.

CTPSE investigators found the videos the 18-year-old was posting to be in breach of the Terrorism Act legislation.

At yesterday’s hearing he pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Three counts of possession of a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000. Providing a service to others that enables them to obtain, read, listen to or look at such a publication and intended, or was reckless, as to whether an effect of his conduct would be a direct or indirect encouragement or other inducement to the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006. Sending by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive contrary to Section 127 of the Communication Act 2003.

Head of CTPSE Detective Chief Superintendent Oliver Wright said: “Riley has recognised that he committed these offences by being in possession of videos which glorify terrorism and which promote white supremacy throughout.

“Some of the harmful content Riley had promotes the separation of races by violent means, along with some particularly hateful content being directed at the LGBTQ+ community.

“These are serious offences and I am glad that he at least acknowledged these offences by pleading guilty.”

A spokesperson for the police added: “Every year thousands of reports from the public help police tackle the terrorist threat.

"If you see or hear something that doesn’t seem right, trust your instincts and ACT by reporting to police in confidence at gov.uk/ACT.