Teenager found guilty of murdering Bucks social worker and her sister in demonic pact killing

A 19-year-old has been found guilty of murdering a Bucks social worker and her sister in a demonic pact to win the lottery.

Danyal Hussein, continuously stabbed Bucks social worker Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, to death at Fryent Country Park in Wembley on 6 June 2020.

The teenager was found guilty at the Old Bailey yesterday (July 6), evidence showed the killing was linked to a pact Hussein had made with mythical King Lucifuge Rofocale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman

A jury found Hussein guilty on Tuesday of two counts of murder and possession of a knife with intent, after a jury deliberated for around eight hours. The 19-year-old will be sentenced on September 22.

Bibaa was a senior social worker in children's services at Bucks Council and her sister Nicole was a photographer.

They were stabbed repeatedly in the park by Hussein, the pair had been in Wembley to celebrate Bibaa's birthday with friends. When the others left they decided to stay as they were enjoying themselves. They lit fairy lights, listened to music and danced. Hussein stabbed Bibaa eight times and Nicole 28 times.

Their bodies were found there by Nicole's boyfriend, Adam Stone, the day after they had been reported missing to police. It took two days for their bodies to be discovered, in that time, family members found the women's sunglasses and a knife.

Danyal Hussein

The murderer believed that by killing women every six months, he would become a major lottery winner, a homemade contract discovered as evidence revealed.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Harding, who led the investigation, said: “I firmly believe he would have carried out his contract. He would have carried on killing women, until he had killed the first six. If he had not won the lottery by that stage — every six months is what he said ... he is a very, very dangerous individual.”

The teenager did not give evidence at the trial, but denied carrying out the killings. Mrs Justice Whipple ordered psychiatric reports to be carried out ahead of sentencing. She told the defendant he faced a long prison term.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, the sisters' mother Mina Smallman said: "No-one expects their children to die before them but to have two of your three children murdered overnight is just incomprehensible.

"If any good comes out of this, at least another four women will not meet a similar end in a so-called pact with a so-called demon."

Hussein had been referred to the government’s Prevent de-radicalisation scheme in 2017, when he was 15, after he was caught looking at dead bodies online on school computers. He dropped out of college, undertook four mental health assessments, which didn't find the teenager unfit to stand trial.

The BBC revealed he was put on a 'channel programme', reserved to prevent the most concerning cases, due to his long-standing obsession with Satanism. He was discharged from the programme in 2018, but was still being monitored 12 months later.

It was DNA evidence from the stabbing which revealed Hussein's involvement, he had cut himself during the attack. It was when raiding the teenager's home that officers discovered the blood pact letter, which included folded up lottery tickets.

Another note showed that Hussein had written to "demon Queen Byleth" offering blood in exchange for making a girl at his school fall in love with him.